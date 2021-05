Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 01:08 Hits: 5

Actor Tom Cruise is standing by his comments from a rant that went viral in December in which the "Mission: Impossible 7" star lashed out at crew members for breaching COVID-19 protocols wh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/553020-tom-cruise-says-he-stands-by-covid-19-rant-that-went-viral