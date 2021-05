Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:41 Hits: 1

House Democrats are eyeing a vote as early as next week on legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Tuesday.Separately, Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/552879-house-democrats-eye-vote-next-week-to-form-jan-6-commission