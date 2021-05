Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

Retired Army Col. Denton Knapp on Monday became the latest Republican to launch a primary challenge against House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) as she prepares to face a key vote this week that will...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/552691-retired-army-colonel-launches-primary-challenge-against-cheney