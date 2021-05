Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

California's budget is in the black - by a staggering amount.A state that expected perhaps the most severe budget crunch in American history instead has a more than $75 billion budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)...

