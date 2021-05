Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 13:20 Hits: 0

A GOP state senator blasted the 2020 election vote audit in an Arizona county, saying "it makes us look like idiots.""Looking back, I didn't think it would be this ridiculous. It's embarrassing to be a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552590-gop-state-senator-in-arizona-recount-makes-us-look-like-idiots