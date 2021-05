Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 15:51 Hits: 2

Former President Trump likened the Kentucky Derby winner failing a post-race drug test to "what is happening to our country," citing the borders and presidential election."So now even our Kentuck...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/552637-trump-on-kentucky-derby-winner-this-is-emblematic-of-what-is