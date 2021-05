Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 16:08 Hits: 4

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is scheduled to testify next week about the Pentagon's role in responding to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/RViIudrG3NE/