Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 12:50 Hits: 1

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Friday responded to reports that allies of Rudy Giuliani are pressing the ex-president's team to help pay for his growing legal bills, with Cohen predicting that Trump won't pay ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/552462-michael-cohen-on-giulianis-legal-fees-he-wont-get-two-cents-from