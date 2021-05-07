Budget season preview

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Lawmakers are bracing for a hectic few months, with President Joe Biden’s budget request expected by Memorial Day, House committee markups in June, and a potential reconciliation bill for Biden’s infrastructure, education and child care plans. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn discuss everything coming down the pike over the next few months.

