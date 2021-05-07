The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Budget season preview

Lawmakers are bracing for a hectic few months, with President Joe Biden’s budget request expected by Memorial Day, House committee markups in June, and a potential reconciliation bill for Biden’s infrastructure, education and child care plans. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn discuss everything coming down the pike over the next few months.

Show Notes:

The post Budget season preview appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/budget-season-preview/

