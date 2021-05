Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 23:35 Hits: 5

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) is receiving security protection from the Arizona Department of Public Safety after she received several death threats during a controversial election audit in Maricopa County....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552444-arizona-secretary-of-state-gets-security-detail-over-death-threats