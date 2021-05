Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 22:06 Hits: 6

A disappointing April jobs report following months of reported hiring struggles among businesses is fueling a Republican push to end enhanced unemployment aid programs extended by President Biden in March.GOP gover...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/552432-bad-jobs-report-amplifies-gop-cries-to-end-300-benefits-boost