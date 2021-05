Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 18:12 Hits: 8

The Ohio Republican Party’s central committee voted Friday to censure Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and call for his resignation over his vote to impeach former President Trump for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Ohio GOP Chairman...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552362-ohio-gop-censures-rep-anthony-gonazlez-calls-for-resignation-over-vote