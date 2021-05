Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 01:29 Hits: 2

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Thursday blasted the politicization of protective face masks that has occurred during the coronavirus pandemic."The politicization around masks, I think history is going to write as o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552272-minnesota-governor-on-politicization-of-mask-wearing-one-of-the-worst