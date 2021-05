Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 17:57 Hits: 0

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said Thursday that she is hopeful a bill to boost security at the Capitol will be introduced shortly, with a committee advancing the measure in the "next couple of weeks."...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/552184-top-democrat-bill-to-boost-capitol-security-likely-to-advance-this