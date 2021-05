Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 18:29 Hits: 7

The Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a warning regarding the Arizona audit of 2020 election ballots in Maricopa County, saying it could be violating both federal voting and civil rights laws, CNN ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552190-doj-arizona-recount-could-violate-civil-rights-laws