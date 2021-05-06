Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

What do paying taxes and racial equity have to do with one another? As it turns out, quite a lot since American tax policy is written in a way that keeps Black Americans impoverished, according to Professor Dorothy Brown, author of “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — And How We Can Fix It.” Brown, who has been trying to make this point for decades is finally being heard. This week, we delve into the world of taxes and racism and listen to the compelling research, data and narrative that Dorothy Brown has put together.

Show Notes:

The post The tax lady cometh appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/the-tax-lady-cometh/