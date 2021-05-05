WATCH: The GOP civil war is heating up

Articles

It has been nothing but drama since the Republicans returned from their retreat in Florida. The top two Republicans in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, seem intent on booting Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position as House Conference Chair. This week, Ryan Lizza breaks down the latest infighting in the Republican Party, and what that means for the small band of anti-Trump Republicans.

