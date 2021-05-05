The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WATCH: The GOP civil war is heating up

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

It has been nothing but drama since the Republicans returned from their retreat in Florida. The top two Republicans in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, seem intent on booting Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position as House Conference Chair. This week, Ryan Lizza breaks down the latest infighting in the Republican Party, and what that means for the small band of anti-Trump Republicans.

image
The GOP civil war is heating up

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/05/watch-the-gop-civil-war-is-heating-up-485456

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version