Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 12:27 Hits: 0

A juror who voted to convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd is defending his decision to attend a social justice demonstration last year."I'd never been to D.C.," juror Br...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/551624-chauvin-juror-on-attending-protest-i-just-thought-it-was-a-good