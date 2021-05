Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 17:56 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday was reportedly caught on mic saying he has "had it" with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.)....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/551742-mccarthy-caught-on-hot-mic-saying-hes-had-it-with-cheney