Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 18:25 Hits: 8

Rudy Giuliani on Monday said that federal prosecutors are trying to "frame" him using the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) due to his support for former President Trump, who employed him as a personal attorney....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/551508-giuliani-says-federal-investigators-trying-to-frame-him