Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:55 Hits: 0

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday shot back at former President Trump over his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, accusing those who spread the claim of “poisoning our democratic system.”“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/551459-cheney-slams-trump-on-big-lie-over-election