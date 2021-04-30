Photos of the week ending April 30, 2021

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
A highlight of the week was President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress — the first time in history two women leaders were seated behind a U.S. president for an address to a joint session.
This week also featured a pink supermoon, a 51-foot joint on the Mall and representatives of the George Floyd family meeting with lawmakers.
Here’s the week as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:George Washington University Law School students pose for photos in their caps and gowns at the Lincoln Memorial prior to their May graduation on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Birds fly over the U.S. Capitol dome as the pink supermoon rises in Washington on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough elbow bumps Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. on the East Plaza on Tuesday. Warren, along with Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., were making their way to hold a news conference to reintroduce the Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., leaves the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Members of the D.C. Marijuana Justice community hold an inflated 51-foot joint on the National Mall ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The pro-marijuana group was calling on the administration to take action on legalization and expungement of criminal records. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Staffers clean the teleprompter in preparation for Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Kamala Harris, 2nd from left, leads the procession of U.S. senators through the Capitol Rotunda before Biden delivers his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk before the start of the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)From left, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., sit socially distanced in the visitor’s gallery in the House chamber for the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Biden is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives in the House chamber to deliver his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Biden fist bumps Harris as Pelosi claps at the end of his address to the joint session. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)From left, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a selfie photo on the House floor. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family of George Floyd, greets Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, in the Senate subway while visiting Hill offices to discuss the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, on Thursday. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in police chokehold, appears at left. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
