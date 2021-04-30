Photos of the week ending April 30, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 10:38 Hits: 0

A highlight of the week was President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress — the first time in history two women leaders were seated behind a U.S. president for an address to a joint session.

This week also featured a pink supermoon, a 51-foot joint on the Mall and representatives of the George Floyd family meeting with lawmakers.

Here’s the week as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

