CQ Future: Refugee policy

Published on Friday, 30 April 2021

“It is deeply broken.”

That is the overall assessment of the process and policy to let refugees into the country from the former head of the agency in charge of immigration. Both sides of the aisle likely agree with Doris Meissner, a senior fellow with the Migration Policy Institute. CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller takes a deep dive into the current policies on refugees and what needs to come next.

