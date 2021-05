Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 13:08 Hits: 1

A watchdog seeking to provide oversight of trillions of dollars in coronavirus spending and other relief has blasted a new Justice Department memo while calling on Congress to clarify his oversight mandate.Brian Mi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/551296-pandemic-inspector-general-blasts-doj-memo-urges-congress-to-clarify