Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 02:16 Hits: 2

President Biden in his address to Congress on Tuesday called on lawmakers to pass a sweeping set of elections and voting reforms that hold the potential to reshape the U.S. political landscape, from how campaigns are financed to the laws...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/550855-biden-calls-on-congress-to-pass-voting-elections-reform-bills