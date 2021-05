Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 20:32 Hits: 5

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said oriday that he does not support a House-passed D.C. statehood bill or a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/551243-manchin-says-he-doesnt-support-dc-statehood-election-reform-bills