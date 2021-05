Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

Arizona has emerged as the last battleground for the fight over former President Trump's baseless claims of a stolen 2020 election. For the past week, Republicans in the state Senate have pushed forward with an aud...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/551012-five-things-to-know-about-arizonas-election-audit