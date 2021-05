Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

GOP drama is complicating what Republicans view as an opportunity to unite their increasingly fractious party against President Biden's $4 trillion spending package.Republicans tried to focus their energy this week...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/551085-trump-drama-divides-gop-muddling-message