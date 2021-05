Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 15:31 Hits: 6

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Friday sued the Biden administration over its decision not to allow Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year."Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate Am...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/551158-noem-sues-biden-administration-over-rejection-of-mount-rushmore