Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 18:24 Hits: 12

A high school teacher from New Jersey was removed from his position this week after he allegedly cursed at students.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/551204-teacher-fired-after-expletive-filled-rant-calling-george-floyd-an-f-ing