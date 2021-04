Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 20:07 Hits: 0

"I spent the summer fixing it all up and upgrading the hell out of it, and now it's a nice, working little sub."

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/551032-man-builds-his-own-submarine-as-pandemic-project-and-dives-to-bottom-of-lake