The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 defense takeaways from Biden’s joint address

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

During his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden deviated from how previous presidents spoke about the nation’s defenses.

Watch as CQ Roll Call’s John Donnelly breaks down four big defense takeaways from Wednesday’s speech.

[Top 3 health care takeaways from Biden’s address]

The post 4 defense takeaways from Biden’s joint address appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/29/4-defense-takeaways-from-the-bidens-joint-address/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version