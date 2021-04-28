The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photos of the day: Biden in prime time

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The joint address — known as a State of the Union in non-inauguration years — looked vastly different from the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Attendees were limited, social distancing was practiced and guests appeared virtually.

Here’s what CQ Roll Call’s photographers captured at the Capitol:

Photos of the day: Biden in prime timePresident Joe Biden speaks with lawmakers as he exits the House chamber at the end of his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timePresident Joe Biden elbow bumps Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as Vice President Kamala Harris claps at the end of his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeRep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talk before the start of President Joe Biden’s address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeFrom left, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., pose for a selfie in the visitor gallery Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timePresident Joe Biden delivers his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeRep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., checks her phone as President Joe Biden delivers his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeSocially distanced members of Congress stand as President Joe Biden arrives at the podium in the House chamber to deliver his address. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeVice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk before the start of President Joe Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeFrom left, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., David Cicilline, D-R.I., Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., sit socially distanced in the visitor gallery in the House chamber. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeHarris leads the procession of U.S. senators through the Capitol Rotunda before the Biden address. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeMembers of the D.C. Marijuana Justice community hold a 51-foot blow-up joint on the National Mall ahead of Biden’s speech. The group called on the administration to take action on marijuana legalization and expungement of criminal records. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the day: Biden in prime timeStaffers clean the teleprompter in preparation for Biden’s address on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
Loading the player...
var playerInstance_6092421 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6092421" ); playerInstance_6092421.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/dbOsp4g2", })

The post Photos of the day: Biden in prime time appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/28/photos-of-the-day-biden-in-prime-time/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version