Photos of the day: Biden in prime time

President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The joint address — known as a State of the Union in non-inauguration years — looked vastly different from the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Attendees were limited, social distancing was practiced and guests appeared virtually.

Here’s what CQ Roll Call’s photographers captured at the Capitol:

