Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 01:55 Hits: 0

Two lawmakers at President Biden's first joint address to Congress were caught on hot mic humorously recalling former Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel (N.Y.) who was well-known for arriving extremely early to state addresses, earning the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/550846-hot-mic-picks-up-lawmakers-joking-about-former-rep-elliot-engel-before-biden