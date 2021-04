Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 01:52 Hits: 5

Nearly 40,000 people have signed an online petition calling for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to undo changes to the White House Rose Garden undertaken by her predecessor....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/550843-petition-calls-for-jill-biden-to-undo-trump-era-changes-to