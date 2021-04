Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:14 Hits: 0

Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, early Wednesday shot down recent comments from Joe Rogan after the popular podcast host suggested young, health Americans do not need to be vaccinated agains...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/550632-fauci-joe-rogans-comments-about-young-healthy-people-not-needing-a-vaccine