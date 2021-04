Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 23:06 Hits: 8

The stock market during President Biden's first 100 days in office has outperformed every one of his predecessors going back 80 years, adding yet another notable data point to what's been dubbed the "Biden boom."...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/550594-biden-boom-extends-to-stock-market-surge-in-first-100-days