Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 11:45 Hits: 7

Fox News host Tucker Carlson urged viewers late Tuesday to call child protective services and report the parents of children wearing masks outdoors."As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be ill...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/550403-tucker-carlson-contact-child-protective-services-if-you-see-children-wearing