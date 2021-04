Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 18:53 Hits: 4

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), a senior political commentator at CNN, dismissed the influence Native Americans had on America last week, saying in a speech that America was birthed from "nothing," and that "ther...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/550318-santorum-there-isnt-much-native-american-culture-in-american