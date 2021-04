Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 00:48 Hits: 9

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday advanced the nomination of Colin Kahl to be undersecretary of defense for policy, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

