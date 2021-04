Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:49 Hits: 10

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to restrictions on the carrying of firearms outside the home, teeing up a potentially landmark dispute over the scope of the Second Amendment.In an unsigned or...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/550247-supreme-court-takes-up-major-second-amendment-case