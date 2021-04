Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 16:38 Hits: 14

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va) said on Sunday that she hopes former President Trump "plays a role" in the 2022 and 2024 elections, though she refrained from saying whether she would support another presidential run by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/550171-wva-senator-i-hope-that-president-trump-plays-a-role-in-2024