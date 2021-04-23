Photos of the week ending April 23, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 11:57 Hits: 4

This week saw guilty verdicts in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, House passage of HR 51 for D.C. statehood, Senate passage of the anti-Asian hate crimes bill and an electrifying photo-op with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on electric vehicles.

Here’s the week as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

A woman views the new World War I Memorial at Pershing Park on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, greets Chairman Adam Smith , D-Wash., before a House Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference to reintroduce the Green New Deal in front of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., left, listens as Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Raphael Warnock , D-Ga., speaks during a news conference after the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., listens as Sen. Joni Ernst , R-Iowa, speaks during the news conference after the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Allison Haywood, left, hugs her mother, Cheryl Haywood, as they react to the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Cori Bush , D-Mo., left, hugs Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., in the Rayburn Room in the U.S. Capitol after the reading of guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday. The Congressional Black Caucus gathered to watch the verdict before holding a news conference outside. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Jamaal Bowman , D-N.Y., talks with staff before his CNN interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. John Cornyn , R-Texas, arrives for the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton , D-D.C., holds a card on the House steps with the final vote count after the House passed HR 51 in a 216-208 vote at the Capitol on Thursday. The legislation would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A parking garage worker at Union Station in Washington inspects an electric fixture Thursday as it sparks and smokes while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House climate czar Gina McCarthy hold a news conference nearby on electric charging stations. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending April 23, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/23/photos-of-the-week-ending-april-23-2021/