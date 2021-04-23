Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 15:58 Hits: 3

Senate Republicans unveiled a five-year, $568 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday that they hope can be a starting point for negotiations with Democrats. Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders says the proposal “goes nowhere near what has to be done to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure.”

CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the disconnect between the parties and the likelihood of the effort being bipartisan or a package that Democrats have to pass through reconciliation.

Show Notes:

The post Senate Republicans push $568 billion counteroffer on infrastructure appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/senate-republicans-push-568-billion-counteroffer-on-infrastructure/