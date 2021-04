Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 12:19 Hits: 3

Former President Trump blasted Twitter in an interview that aired Friday night, calling the social media giant "really boring" and "no good" following his suspension earlier this year.Trump made the comments during an episode of ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/550089-trump-calls-twitter-really-boring-says-press-releases-much-more-elegant