Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 13:39 Hits: 5

The U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims says families should get a chance to take their cases to the Board of Veterans' Appeals, which handles other benefits disputes.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/GoBg-rxWZx0/