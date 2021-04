Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:51 Hits: 4

The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with leaders from Europe and Canada that became strained under former President Donald...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Mjlglo5-ExQ/