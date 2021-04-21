A conversation with Rep. Rosa DeLauro on priorities for congressional appropriations

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

As the country faces dual health and economic crises, the House Committee on Appropriations continues to play a vital role in federal funding to help American families and move the country forward. Now under the leadership of Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the committee is expected to take on new priorities and tackle other challenges in addition to pandemic recovery efforts.

On May 6, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar conversation with Chair DeLauro to discuss her vision and goals for the House Committee on Appropriations under her leadership. After keynote remarks by Rep. DeLauro, Brookings Senior Fellows John Hudak and Molly Reynolds will join her for a conversation on her tenure and upcoming plans for the committee.

