Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 02:03 Hits: 3

The bill would give members of the military in Texas more ways to report crimes outside their chain of command and to have those crimes independently investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/OG9X97ks9r0/