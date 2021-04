Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:48 Hits: 0

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called on U.S. lawmakers to "do the right thing" and act now to stem carbon emissions during virtual testimony before the House on Thursday.During an address to the House Subcommittee on Environment,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/549750-greta-thunberg-tells-lawmakers-its-time-to-do-the-right-thing-on